Parliament building in Cape Town catches fire
A major fire has broken out in the South African parliament building in Cape Town, Trend reports citing Al Jazeera.
Firefighters present at the building as large flames and a huge column of smoke were seen at around 05:30 GMT on Sunday.
“The roof has caught fire and the National Assembly building is also on fire,” a spokesman for the city’s emergency services told AFP news agency, requesting reinforcements at the scene.
“The fire is not under control and cracks in the walls of the building have been reported,” he added.
There was no indication of what may have started the fire.
According to local media outlet News24, 36 firefighters are at the scene and authorities have called for additional resources as they try to contain the blaze.
