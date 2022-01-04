5 killed, 9 missing in landslide in China's Guizhou

Five people were killed and nine others remain missing after a landslide hit a construction site in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province Monday, local authorities said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The landslide occurred at around 7 p.m. on Monday, according to the municipal government of Bijie.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, eight people were rescued. Three of them have been sent to a local hospital for treatment and are in stable condition, while five others were confirmed dead.

More than 720 staffers from emergency, fire, and public security departments have rushed to the scene to search for the missing people.