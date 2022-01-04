5 killed, 9 missing in landslide in China's Guizhou
Five people were killed and nine others remain missing after a landslide hit a construction site in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province Monday, local authorities said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The landslide occurred at around 7 p.m. on Monday, according to the municipal government of Bijie.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, eight people were rescued. Three of them have been sent to a local hospital for treatment and are in stable condition, while five others were confirmed dead.
More than 720 staffers from emergency, fire, and public security departments have rushed to the scene to search for the missing people.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
New stadium with capacity of more than 15,000 spectators will be built in Aghdam - Azerbaijani president's special representative
Proclamation of 2022 "The Year of Shusha City" to be engraved in Azerbaijan's glorious history - head of Khan Shushinsky Foundation