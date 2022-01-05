UN Secretary-General urges all states to engage in dialogue on nuclear arms — spokesman

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls upon all UN member states to engage in dialogue on issues of nuclear arms control, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Secretary-General’s message is clear is that he would like to see all nuclear weapons eliminated. And that, as he said in the statement, it’s a dialogue with those countries that have nuclear weapons, that those countries that have openly nuclear weapons as stated in the statement that was issued and all other Member States," he said.