Other News 12 January 2022 11:18 (UTC+04:00)
India successfully test fires sea-to-sea variant of BrahMos Cruise Missile

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday successfully test-fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise. The missile was launched from the Indian Navy destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam off the Western coast.

The sea to sea variant of the missile was testfired at the maximum range and hit the target ship with pinpoint accuracy. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the successful launch of the missile reconfirmed the robustness of the Indian Navy's "mission readiness".

"The robustness of @indiannavy mission readiness is reconfirmed today after a successful launch of the advanced version of BrahMos Missile from INS Vishakhapatnam today. I congratulate the wonderful teamwork of @indiannavy @DRDO_India & @BrahMosMissile," Singh tweeted.

The supersonic cruise missile is part of the BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture. It can be from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.

The BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

India, in November 2020, tested a land-attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is the world's fastest operational system in its class. Recently the DRDO had extended the range of the missile system from the existing 298 km to around 450 km.

