India's Infosys confident about more offshoring opportunities

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed demand and clients understand that every work does not have to be done onsite, which is expected to open a lot more offshoring opportunities from large global markets going forward, according to a top Infosys' executive.

The Bengaluru-based company, which logged a 23 per cent jump in its December 2021 quarter revenue, also said its portfolio of services and capabilities, especially on cloud and digital, are resonating well with clients and it sees a good pipeline for that.

"In the long run, if you see, COVID-19, while it had a huge impact on demand, the entire ability for the supply side to deliver in a remote environment really will shine up, and that has opened up the eyes of many of our clients that every work does not have to be done onsite.

"It can be done in a near-shore location, it can be done offshore," Infosys chief financial officer Nilanjan Roy said during an analyst call.

He added that this will help the industry in much larger offshoring at an overall level, and part of that benefit will be shifting more work to offshore locations.