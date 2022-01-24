PM of Ukraine says no threats to functioning of national economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Ukraine expects the current program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to be reviewed in February, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said following a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of the country on Monday, Trend reports.

"We are currently working with the IMF, almost every day there is cooperation between ministries and the IMF mission. We expect a review of the current IMF program in February and, of course, we are working on the future extension of the following IMF programs," stated the prime minister.

Shmyhal said following the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on Monday that there are no threats to the functioning of the national economy now.

"There are no threats to the functioning of the national economy, except for information, and especially disinformation pressure. There are currently no other factors that could lead to destabilization of the national economy," he said,