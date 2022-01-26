India Emerges as a Global Actor during the Pandemic Crisis

Other News 26 January 2022 12:23 (UTC+04:00)
India Emerges as a Global Actor during the Pandemic Crisis

Amb. Ashok Sajjanhar

Introduction

The world had been witnessing a rapid flux in geo-politics and international relations over the past few years. These trends became much more pronounced in 2020 with the advent of the corona virus. At the beginning of 2021 the world was looking at the coming year with some hope and optimism. However, last year witnessed the eruption of the most devastating Delta variant in March, 2021. Today the world is staring at the havoc being perpetrated by the new Omicron variant.

Under these demanding circumstances, India has taken several bold steps to emerge as a global leader in many significant areas. Not only has it been able to effectively handle the numerous challenges domestically but it has also resolutely moved to extend a helping hand to many foreign partners to ameliorate their suffering. This is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion at his first Address to the UN General Assembly Session in September 2014, soon after assuming power, that India’s foreign policy is governed by India’s age-old maxim of ‘’Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’’ (The World is One Family).

Vaccine Maitri Initiative

One year ago, on 16th January, 2022, India set out on the formidable journey of vaccinating its huge 1.38 billion-strong population against Covid-19. Over this period, more than 90% of the Indian eligible population has received the first dose and above 65% have received both the doses. Additionally, precautionary doses, commonly known as booster shots, are now being given to frontline workers and vulnerable individuals above the age of 60 years. Youth between the ages of 15-18 years started receiving their first dose from 3rd January, 2022. Vaccination of children between 12-14 years is expected to start soon.

Following the vision of ‘'One Earth, One Health’' propounded by PM Modi, India started sharing its vaccines with the outside world within 4 days of the commencement of its own vaccination drive. In accordance with the ‘’Neighbourhood First’’ Policy enunciated by PM Modi at the beginning of his first term, Bhutan and Maldives became the first countries to receive 150,000 and 100,000 vaccines respectively on 20th January, 2021. Bangladesh and Nepal came next on 21st January, 2021. Myanmar, Seychelles, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan followed soon thereafter. Although India has not recognized the Taliban dispensation in Kabul since it took over power by force on 15th August, 2021, as has no other country in the world, it has not hesitated to provide, essential medicines including additional one million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and about 4 tons of life-saving drugs and equipment as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. All these items were supplied to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul by air via Dubai and Iran as Pakistan did not allow use of its territory for overland transit to Afghanistan, which would have been the shortest and quickest route.

Supplies of vaccines were welcomed with deep gratitude by the recipient countries. Bhutan's PM applauded “the gesture that signifies compassion and generosity of PM Modi, and people of India for wellbeing of humanity." He added: “It is of unimaginable value when precious commodities are shared even before meeting your own needs." Bangladesh Health Minister said that India had stood by Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971 as well as the pandemic. Nepalese PM thanked PM Modi and the Indian government for the “generous grant..at this critical time when India is rolling out vaccination for its own people.” Brazilian President thanked PM Modi with a picture of Lord Hanuman bringing the holy “Sanjeevani”. Prime Minister of Dominica said after receiving the COVID19 vaccines: “I must confess that I did not imagine that the prayers of my country would be answered so swiftly." United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres termed India’s vaccine production capacity as the “best asset”, the world has to fight the pandemic. US State Department; PM of Mauritius; DG, WHO; Bill Gates and several others spoke appreciatively of the selfless manner in which India helped several developing countries with the vaccines.
India had to temporarily curtail these supplies when the second wave of the virus struck India in April, 2021 but they were resumed as soon as the situation and supplies normalized.

This initiative significantly enhanced the influence and image of the country. The fact that India has been able to develop, manufacture and use several vaccines domestically has significantly enhanced India’s status as a rising scientific and technological power.

India’s Presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC)

India assumed the two-year non-permanent membership of the UNSC on 1st January, 2021. It took over as President of UNSC for August, 2021. This provided India with an invaluable opportunity to enhance its credibility as a responsible stake-holder and a rightful claimant to the permanent membership of UNSC. India identified maritime security, peace-keeping and counter-terrorism as key issues for special debates during its presidency. Discussions on Maritime Security in different UN fora had been scheduled earlier but could not be conducted due to the high sensitivity of the issue. PM Modi decided to chair the Session on 9th August, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to conduct a UNSC meeting. Russian President Putin attended the deliberations. The last time Putin attended such a discussion was in 2005! The month of August also witnessed the forcible assumption of power in Kabul by the Taliban. This put a huge onus on the Indian Presidency. India proved equal to the challenge. It presided over several discussions on the evolving situation and crafted Resolution 2593 which has come to represent the consensus view of the global community on actions that Taliban must take in the governance of Afghanistan.

The competent and deft manner in which India built consensus even amongst opposing parties during its Presidency significantly added to its prestige and influence.

Climate Change

India took several initiatives during this period to ensure that its growth in the coming years would be green, clean, sustainable and reliable. At the COP 26 Summit in Glasgow in Oct/Nov, 2021, India committed to the target of net zero by 2070. India, with 17% of the world's population contributes merely 5% to the global greenhouse gas emissions. As a result of efforts over past years, 40% of India’s energy generation is being contributed by non-fossil fuel sources. This emphasizes India’s commitment to sustainable development as it achieved the target under the Paris Accord, 9 years before the due date of 2030. India is the only G20 member which is meeting its commitments under the Paris Agreement. This has enabled it to emerge as a world leader in this critical area where earlier it used to be on the defensive.
“Vande Bharat’’ Mission

India launched the most ambitious evacuation plan undertaken thus far in May 2020 under the “Vande Bharat’’ Mission to transport back Indian nationals stranded in different countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This was necessitated on account of lock downs and cessation of international flights by India and other countries due to the rapid spread of corona virus. So far about 50,000 flights have been operated which repatriated 6.7 million people to India and foreigners to their home countries abroad. In addition, the initiative “Samudra Setu’’ by Indian navy was launched to bring back around four thousand Indians from the Gulf and neighbouring countries. Such a mammoth operation conducted in a remarkably seamless way significantly enhanced the image of India.

Conclusion

India registered significant progress in several other domains, both domestic and external, during the pandemic period. More than 10 thousand start-ups were registered in the last 6 months. India is promoting Ease of Doing Business, minimizing government interference. Last year alone, more than 25 thousand compliances were implemented. The number of startups which was a few hundred some years ago has crossed 60,000 today. It also has more than 80 unicorns, the third largest in the world, of which more than 40 were formed in 2021. During the Corona period, when the world was focusing on interventions like Quantitative Easing Program, India paved the way for reforms. The biggest projects to modernize digital and physical infrastructure got unprecedented momentum during the corona period. The US$10 billion incentive plan to roll out the fab, chip and display industry is a testament to India’s commitment to making the global supply chain seamless. India is marching forward with the spirit of Make in India, Make for the world. India today presents limitless opportunities in the fields of aerospace, telecom, insurance, defence and semiconductors.

In addition to the above, several other major initiatives were taken by India during this arduous period through launch of the Western Quad comprising of India, Israel, UAE and USA; strengthening of India’s ties with its neighbours, USA, Russia and other strategic partners; reinforcing the Quad partnership; hosting the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue and theThird India-Central Asia Dialogue which brought India center-stageto developments in Afghanistan, and many more. All these have enhanced India’s global influence and power and imbued it with hope, confidence and determination to promote peace, security and prosperity in the region and the world.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Ambassador talks expected visits of Russia's businessmen to Azerbaijan
Ambassador talks expected visits of Russia's businessmen to Azerbaijan
Russian ambassador talks upcoming 20th anniversary meeting of Russia-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission
Russian ambassador talks upcoming 20th anniversary meeting of Russia-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission
Russian ambassador assesses work of LUKOIL in Azerbaijan
Russian ambassador assesses work of LUKOIL in Azerbaijan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakh project for copper-gold deposit dev't may receive nuclear-powered icebreaker Oil&Gas 13:19
Ambassador talks expected visits of Russia's businessmen to Azerbaijan Economy 13:13
Bank of Georgia allocates funds to local shoemaking company for exporting goods to US Georgia 13:01
Russian ambassador talks upcoming 20th anniversary meeting of Russia-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission Politics 12:46
Russian ambassador assesses work of LUKOIL in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:45
Turkmenistan's Turkmenhimiya to buy equipment via tender Tenders 12:40
Meetings of Azerbaijani, Armenian public figures to contribute to normalization of ties – Russian ambassador Politics 12:32
Russian ambassador talks trade-economic cooperation between '3+3' countries (PHOTO) Politics 12:30
Turkmenbashi oil refineries extends tender for hydrogen production unit construction Tenders 12:29
Russian ambassador comments on possibility of Azerbaijan joining EAEU Politics 12:25
India Emerges as a Global Actor during the Pandemic Crisis Other News 12:23
Russia highly appreciates Azerbaijan's position on normalization of regional situation - ambassador Politics 12:14
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 12:10
Georgia’s Hualing FIZ to sign agreement on area expansion (Exclusive) Georgia 12:03
S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surge as new testing scheme begins Other News 11:54
Uzbekistan proposes initiative to ensure free trade Uzbekistan 11:50
Volume of Russian investments in Azerbaijan unveiled - ambassador Economy 11:48
Blast in Greek capital damages buildings, one injured Europe 11:42
JV in Kazakhstan to engage electric engine repair services via tender Tenders 11:39
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company opens tender to remove hazardous drilling waste Tenders 11:37
Kazakhstan’s vice minister of ecology, head of "Operator ROP" company detained Kazakhstan 11:29
Turkmenistan launches unified trading platform for entrepreneurs Business 11:26
Azerbaijan discloses districts with highest cotton yield Economy 11:25
Power outage in Uzbekistan leads to decrease in gas production Uzbekistan 11:22
Kazakhstan shares data on Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund's debt Kazakhstan 11:22
Axpo Holding places first sustainability-linked bond Oil&Gas 11:15
Azerbaijani oil prices up Oil&Gas 11:13
Uzbekneftegaz JSC resumes operation of its enterprises and plants following large-scale blackout Uzbekistan 11:05
‘Nar’ takes the title of Azerbaijan champion (PHOTO) Society 11:04
Georgia reports new record high COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:04
Germany to support development of Azerbaijan's private sector Economy 11:03
Turkmenistan ready to boost natural gas supplies to China Oil&Gas 11:01
Uzbekistan's Tashkent Metro resumes operations Uzbekistan 10:43
Kazakhstan introduces anti-terrorist operation regime in Almaty's district Kazakhstan 10:32
ITU talks areas of cooperation with Turkmenistan ICT 10:27
Azerbaijan proves to be reliable partner in large scale energy projects – GECF Oil&Gas 10:24
Azerbaijan to export saffron to Arab countries Economy 10:21
Russian stocks open higher on Wednesday Russia 10:20
Azerbaijani Central Bank receives ISO/IEC certificate on information security management Finance 10:12
Liabilities of Georgia’s commercial banks up Georgia 10:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 26 Finance 09:58
Azerbaijani transport, communications sector lending down in 2021 Finance 09:54
Azerbaijan records increase in number of loans issued in trade and service sector Finance 09:52
Azerbaijan preparing bill to further strengthen material and technical base of armed forces Politics 09:50
IGB joins PRISMA platform Oil&Gas 09:45
Volume of problem loans decreases in Azerbaijani banks in 2021 Finance 09:34
Subsidies for poultry farms to increase in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 09:32
Oil dips on profit-taking ahead of Fed update Oil&Gas 09:30
Iran to support women's empowerment plans Politics 09:30
Peru PM tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 08:51
Georgia, Poland to co-op in railway sector under EU-funded project Georgia 08:34
U.S. Coast Guard searching for 39 missing off Florida US 08:24
Turkey confirms 76,341 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:45
US approves major arms sale to Egypt US 07:17
Scientists take aim at Omicron Other News 06:42
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi announces reelection bid in 2022 midterms US 06:01
James Webb Space Telescope reaches observation post a million miles from Earth Other News 05:24
Microsoft offers strong forecast, lifting shares Other News 04:45
Americans need to lift sanctions before call for direct talks Politics 04:08
Over 10 mln children in U.S. infected with COVID-19 US 03:31
Number of COVID-19 cases worldwide exceeds 350 mln Other News 02:58
Qatar's emir to visit Washington on Jan. 31 Arab World 02:14
Airbus to create own airline to rent out whale plane Other News 01:37
Closure of Istanbul Airport extended Turkey 00:58
White House says Biden is open to engaging with Putin but no talks are planned US 00:26
Kazakhstan unveils foreign trade structure with EAEU countries for 11M2021 Business 00:01
Israel's president says to make "historic visit" to UAE Israel 25 January 23:37
Uzbekistan sets up government commission to study major power outage Uzbekistan 25 January 23:01
IMF downgrades 2022 global growth forecast to 4.4 pct amid Omicron surge Finance 25 January 22:54
Turkey starts giving Turkovac as booster shot to BioNTech recipients Turkey 25 January 22:26
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss prospects for development of military cooperation (PHOTO) Politics 25 January 22:00
Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Iran (PHOTO) Politics 25 January 21:50
Pfizer, BioNTech start clinical trial of Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine Other News 25 January 21:28
Number of infections with Omicron COVID-19 strain keeps growing in Azerbaijan Society 25 January 21:15
Azerbaijan's servicemen honor memory of martyrs in Dashalty village of liberated Shusha - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 25 January 20:57
Embassy of India in Baku celebrates National Tourism Day as part of 73rd Republic Day of India and 75 years of India’s Independence (PHOTO) Other News 25 January 20:00
Bridge construction over Astarachay River to be funded by Iran and Azerbaijan - Iranian minister Economy 25 January 19:30
Iran's foreign trade increases Business 25 January 19:29
New bridge construction over Astarachay River to promote freight traffic growth Economy 25 January 19:17
Hopefully, number of Azerbaijani tourists to India increases - ambassador (PHOTO) Society 25 January 19:03
Central Bank of Azerbaijan, SOFAZ hold foreign currency auction Finance 25 January 18:37
Natural gas, coal prices to remain high in coming months Oil&Gas 25 January 18:29
Foundation stone laid for monument to Uzeyir Hajibeyov in St. Petersburg Politics 25 January 18:24
Turkmenistan boosts trade with Kazakhstan over 11M2021 Business 25 January 18:24
Tajikistan ratifies railway transport agreement with Turkmenistan Transport 25 January 18:24
Price indexes of financial, industrial sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 25 January 18:14
Russia’s Kamaz-Leasing company opens representative office in Azerbaijan Economy 25 January 18:12
Supply of electricity all across Kazakhstan completely resumed - gov't Oil&Gas 25 January 18:12
Azerbaijan's Azer Turk Bank discloses volume of public deposits for 2021 Finance 25 January 18:05
Azerbaijani commandos hold training exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 25 January 18:02
Uzbekistan sees increase in volume of cotton fiber produced Uzbekistan 25 January 17:46
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 25 January 17:40
Azerbaijan's Alat port receives first container train from Uzbekistan Business 25 January 17:39
Iran's minister of industry confirms low quality of domestic cars Business 25 January 17:38
Azerbaijan confirms 2,468 more COVID-19 cases, 5,197 recoveries Society 25 January 17:35
Foundation of new road bridge across Astarachay River laid between Iran and Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 25 January 17:33
Big rise in prices negatively affects Kazakh economy - National Bank Business 25 January 17:31
World Bank Lauds India's Covid Vaccination efforts but says reaching next billion 'could be challenging' Other News 25 January 17:31
Azerbaijan names vaccines delivered under COVAX initiative in 2021 Society 25 January 17:29
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to auction its short-term notes Finance 25 January 17:28
All news