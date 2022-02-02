Death toll from Ecuador landslide rises to 22, dozens injured

The death toll following a landslide in Ecuador's capital Quito rose on Tuesday to at least 22 people, with 47 reported injured so far, Mayor Santiago Guarderas said, as firefighter rescue crews continue searching homes and streets covered by mud, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Torrential rains on Monday night caused a build-up of water in a gorge near the working class neighborhoods of La Gasca and La Comuna, sending mud and rocks down on residences and affecting electricity provision.

"As of now, 22 deceased have been taken to the morgue; 47 have been injured, two of them are in critical condition," Guarderas, told reporters.

"There are reports of 20 missing," he added.

The updated figures are higher than those reported late on Monday, when nine people were recorded missing, with 32 injured.