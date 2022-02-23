Dhaka, Delhi eye more engagement ahead of PM Hasina’s Delhi visit

In an effort to give further impetus to Dhaka-Delhi relations, the two neighboring countries are now planning to have enhanced engagement ahead of Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India at a convenient time this year, officials say, Trend reports citing Dhaka Tribune.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already extended an invitation to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit India in 2022 in commemoration of the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, said an official.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Wednesday for India and the two sides are likely to begin the discussion during his engagements in New Delhi.

The foreign secretary will first go to Chennai from where he will head towards New Delhi.

In Chennai, Masud Momen will see the progress of the work as Bangladesh Deputy High Commission is getting operationalised.

He is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla on February 24.

Masud Momen is likely to meet Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar but it depends on availability of the Indian Minister, said an official.

The two countries witnessed momentum in their relations last year with a series of engagements including high-level visits.