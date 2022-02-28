India begins evacuation from Ukraine
India on Saturday brought back the first batch of 219 of its citizens from Romania after facilitating their exit from Ukraine and stepped up efforts to evacuate more people with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking up the matter with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the safe and expeditious return of the stranded Indians.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted that the second flight from Bucharest has taken off for Delhi with 250 Indian nationals as part of the evacuation mission, titled 'Operation Ganga'.
At the same time, it is learnt that Indian officials in Ukraine are facing growing complexities to evacuate the Indians to the neighbouring countries.
