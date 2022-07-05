India’s Eastern Seaboard gets its first naval air squadron INAS 324

In a significant development for India’s maritime preparedness, the Eastern Seaboard Monday got its first Naval air squadron. The Indian Naval Air Squadron 324, referred to as INAS 324, was commissioned at INS Dega, a Naval station in Visakhapatnam, where the Eastern Naval Command is headquartered.

The squadron is equipped with Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III (MR) helicopters, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The new squadron was commissioned in the presence of Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, flag officer commanding-in-chief, Eastern Naval Command.

The Eastern Naval Command is responsible for all operations in the Bay of Bengal and parts of the Indian Ocean.