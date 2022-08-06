Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 14th Vice President of India

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the 14th Vice President of India on Saturday as he defeated joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

Dhankhar, a former governor of West Bengal, secured 528 votes while 80-year-old Alva got 182.

The numbers were stacked in favour of Dhankhar as the ruling BJP enjoys an absolute majority in Lok Sabha and has 91 members in Rajya Sabha. The BJP heads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Even before the results were announced, celebrations had started outside the residence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi where Dhankhar was present.

Joyous scenes were also reported from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, the hometown of Dhankhar.

Soon after the announcement of the result, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Dhankhar and congratulated him.

Dhankhar, 71, will succeed M Venkaiah Naidu whose tenure ends on August 10.

As many as 725 MPs cast their ballots in the poll, which is 92.94 per cent of total votes, an official said, adding 15 votes were declared invalid.

Members of Parliament, including nominated ones, are entitled to vote in the vice presidential poll.

While the electoral college comprises 788 members, due to eight vacancies in Rajya Sabha, the actual strength is 780. The Trinamool Congress had abstained from voting claiming it was not consulted while naming Alva as the opposition pick. However, two of its MPs—Sisir Kumar Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari—broke ranks and cast their ballots. The party has 36 MPs, including 23 in Lok Sabha.