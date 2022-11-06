China launches new communications satellite

China Saturday sent a new communications satellite into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The "ChinaSat 19" satellite was launched at 7:50 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket.

The satellite will mainly provide communications services for the important routes across the Pacific, the eastern Pacific Ocean and the west coast of North America.

The launch marks the 447th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.