Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will begin a two-day official visit to Türkiye on Friday at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, read an official statement, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Sharif and President Erdogan will jointly inaugurate the third of four MILGEM corvette ships manufactured by Türkiye for the Pakistan Navy at the Istanbul Shipyard, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's office in Islamabad.

The ship is named PNS Khyber.