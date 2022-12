BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The Croatian national team defeated Brazil in the quarterfinal match of the World Cup in Qatar today in a penalty shootout.

Regular time of the match and two additional halves ended with a score of 1:1, Neymar scored for the Brazilians (105th minute), Bruno Petkovic scored a goal in the Croatian team (117).

In the penalty shootout, the Croatian national team won with a score of 4: 2.

Trend presents the penalty shootout video: