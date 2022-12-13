2 killed, 8 injured in van-trailer collision in southern Pakistan

At least two people were killed and eight others injured on Monday in a collision between a van and a trailer in Naushahro Feroze district of Pakistan's southern Sindh province, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the reports, the accident took place in the wee hours at the Dadu-Moro link road when a van collided with a trailer laden with sugarcane, resulting in the killing of two persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the site and shifted the victims to a hospital, local media said, adding that the injured included women and children.

Reportedly, the ill-fated van was going from Dadu district of Sindh to Khairpur district of the province.