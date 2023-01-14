20 people killed by early 2023 rains, floods across the Philippines

Casualties pile up as the country continues to feel the effects of heavy downpour and floods brought about by the recent low pressure areas (LPAs), shear line and northeast monsoon since January 2, Trend reports citing Philstar.

According to a tally by the Office of Civil Defense, Saturday, a total of 552,131 people have so far been affected by the inclement weather:

dead (20)

injured (8)

missing (1)

displaced population (80,062)

The abovementioned came from various regions from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao: from Cagayan Valley in the north to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in the south.

State weather bureau PAGASA, Friday, estimated the LPA to be within the vicinity of Carmona, Surigao del Sur and is seen to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Eastern Visayas and the Bicol Region.

Around P171.23 million worth of infrastructure have been damaged, this while the agricultural sector suffered P257.76 million worth of losses.

Housing damages also continue to rack up (1,135) while 42 roads and 10 bridges are said to be unpassable to all types of vehicles.

A state of calamity have also been announced in one province and seven cities and municipalities as of now, prompting an automatic prize freeze on basic commodities in said areas.

"Assistance worth P32,367,486.68 were [already] provided to [the] affected population," said the OCD.