16 killed in central China road accidents

Sixteen people were killed after five multi-vehicle rear-end collisions occurred in central China's Hunan Province, local authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The rear-end collisions, involving a total of 49 vehicles, happened at around 5 p.m. on Saturday on the Hunan section of an expressway, according to the high-way traffic police department of Hunan Province.

The accidents have also left 66 people injured, of whom eight people are seriously injured but are in stable condition for the time being. All the injured have been sent to hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the accident is underway. The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a working team to the site of the accidents to guide handling of the accidents.