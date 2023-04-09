Philippine residential fire kills 7, more than 60 families homeless

Seven people, including a two-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, died late Saturday night when a fire swept a residential community in Rizal province, east of Metro Manila, Philippine police said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fire broke out before 10 p.m. local time on Saturday in Taytay town and spread fast in the densely packed neighborhood of old houses, engulfing over 40 houses before it was declared under control more than an hour later.

The victims were trapped in their house at the end of the street, and the bodies were found on the kitchen floor and inside the bathroom, according to the police.

The fire also left more than 60 families homeless.

The Bureau of Fire Protection is investigating the cause of the fire.