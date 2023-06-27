President of Belarus confirms arrival of head of Wagner PMC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko confirmed that chief of Wagner PMC has arrived in the country, Trend reports.

Lukashenko spoke about the details of the negotiations that took place on June 24 with the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin.

He noted that Prigozhin had already arrived in Belarus by plane and confirmed that Belarus would provide assistance and support to the Wagnerists, including accommodation and other services, while the costs would be covered by their own funds.

On June 24, Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Wagner PMC, claimed that the Russian Ministry of Defense was striking behind the Wagner group and asserted that there were casualties. The Russian Ministry of Defense called the situation a provocation and stated that the information did not correspond to reality.

Prigozhin had issued a menacing ultimatum to march towards Moscow. However, on June 25, Prigozhin unexpectedly struck a deal to relocate to Belarus. On June 27, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) has terminated the criminal case against Wagner chief. The Kremlin assured him and his troops of immunity from prosecution, and provided an option for those interested to enlist in the regular Russian armed forces by signing contracts.