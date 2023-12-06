President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation meets with TURKPA Secretary General (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. At the headquarters of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova has met with TURKPA Secretary General Mehmet Sureyya Er, Trend reports.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation, Aktoty Raimkulova first of all congratulated the Republic of Türkiye on the 100th anniversary of its formation. At the meeting, the president of the organization spoke about the activities of the Foundation, which implements projects aimed at protecting, studying and popularizing the rich culture and heritage of the Turkic world, strengthening historical and cultural ties between the Turkic peoples.

By emphasizing the existing cooperation between the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, Aktoty Raimkulova expressed confidence in the further expansion of partnerships between organizations in the field of protection and promotion of culture and heritage of the Turkic world.

The meeting ended with an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest, as well as the implementation of joint projects discussion.