Bank of Russia increases key rate again - by 0.25 p.p. to 6.75% per annum

Russia’s Central Bank has again raised its key rate - by 0.25 percentage points to 6.75%, noting that it holds open the prospect of further key rate rises at its upcoming meetings, according to the press release following they key rate meeting of the board on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"On September 10, 2021, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to increase the key rate by 25 b.p. to 6.75% per annum. The contribution of persistent factors to inflation remains considerable on the back of faster growth in demand relative to output expansion capacity. In this environment, given high inflation expectations, the balance of risks for inflation is tilted to the upside. This may bring about a more sustained deviation of inflation from the target. The Bank of Russia’s monetary policy stance is aimed to limit this risk and return inflation to 4%," the regulator said.

"If the situation develops in line with the baseline forecast, the Bank of Russia holds open the prospect of further key rate rises at its upcoming meetings," the press release said.