Russia reports 28,647 new coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Russia grew by 28,647 in the past 24 hours, amounting to 7,775,365 overall, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said,Trend reports citing TASS.

The relative growth rate is 0.37%.

Coronavirus death toll across Russia grows by 962 in past 24 hours, to 216,415 overall.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 17,274 in the past 24 hours, to 6,858,119 overall.

According to data from the crisis center, the share of recoveries has declined to 88.2% from the total number of coronavirus infections.