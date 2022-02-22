Russia evacuates staff of its embassies and consulates from Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

The Russian leadership has decided to evacuate employees of foreign missions in Ukraine, the evacuation will be carried out in the near future, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports citing Interfax.

A Foreign Ministry statement posted on the website of the ministry on Tuesday said that since 2014, the Russian embassy in Kiev and the Russian consulates general in Odessa, Lvov and Kharkov have been subjected to repeated attacks.

"To protect their lives and safety, the Russian leadership decided to evacuate the personnel of Russian foreign missions in Ukraine, which will be implemented in the very near future," noted in a statement by the Foreign Ministry.