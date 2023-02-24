Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft taken to orbit

The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft, launched from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan on Friday, was taken to the orbit, a TASS correspondent reported from the Mission Control Center, Trend reports.

The spacecraft’s journey to the International Space Station (ISS) will be carried out under the two-day scheme. Its docking with the Poisk module of the Russian segment of the ISS is scheduled for 04:01 a.m. Moscow time on February 26.

The spacecraft was launched atop the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan at 03:24 a.m. Moscow time on February 24.

There will be no cosmonauts aboard the Soyuz MS-23, but it will deliver 429 kg of cargo to the ISS for the crew. The supplies will include medical control and examination means, station cleaning and atmosphere management tools, air revitalization and water supply equipment and apparatus for scientific experiments.