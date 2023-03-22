Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Russia

Russia to create alternative system of energy supplies

Russia Materials 22 March 2023 19:37 (UTC +04:00)
Russia to create alternative system of energy supplies

Follow Trend on

Russia intends to create an alternative system for deliveries of energy resources, First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We sold earlier and will continue selling [energy resources] and remaining reliable partners," Sorokin said. "Furthermore, this is a great chance for us and for seven out of eight billion people on the planet to create an alternative system [of energy supplies]," Sorokin noted.

Many logistical routes can hardly be called optimal, the official said, adding that they reach 50-60 days.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more