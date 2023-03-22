Russia to create alternative system of energy supplies

Russia intends to create an alternative system for deliveries of energy resources, First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We sold earlier and will continue selling [energy resources] and remaining reliable partners," Sorokin said. "Furthermore, this is a great chance for us and for seven out of eight billion people on the planet to create an alternative system [of energy supplies]," Sorokin noted.

Many logistical routes can hardly be called optimal, the official said, adding that they reach 50-60 days.