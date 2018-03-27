Turkish Air Force liquidates 12 terrorists in northern Iraq

27 March 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

Trend:

Turkish Air Force has liquidated 12 terrorists in Hakurk and Kani Rash areas in northern Iraq, according Turkish media.

It is noted that in the framework of the operation that began on March 10, the number of liquidated terrorists reached 67.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

