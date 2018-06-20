Iran, Iraq don't participate in operations against PKK: Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Iran and Iraq do not participate in military operations against the PKK in northern Iraq, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported on June 20.

Cavusoglu noted that the operations in northern Iraq against the PKK are not directed against the Iraqi sovereignty.

He also noted that Turkey has the right to ensure the security of its borders.

"PKK is a real threat to the entire region," Cavusoglu said.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Turkish Armed Forces launched a new military operation in northern Iraq. He noted that the Turkish Air Force used 20 aircraft and destroyed 14 PKK bases in northern Iraq.

"Turkey is resolute in the fight against PKK," Erdogan said.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

