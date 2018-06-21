Turkey conducts second patrolling mission around Syria’s Manbij

21 June 2018 01:21 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish Armed Forces have started its second patrolling mission around the northern Syrian town of Manbij a part of a deal with the United States, Turkish media reported.

Turkish armored military vehicles patrolled around the Sacu River, which separates Manbij, controlled by the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), and Jerablus, controlled by the Free Syrian Army since Turkey-led “Operation Euphrates Shield”.

U.S. forces patrolled around Dadat town simultaneously.

Military-to-military talks followed a deal between Foreign Minister Mevlut Chavushoglu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on June 4 over the Manbij road map.

The road map, which has a set timeframe, suggests the withdrawal of the YPG from the city and the establishment of a new local council to be composed of mainly Arab locals.

The road map, the timeline of which has never been formally announced but which was leaked by diplomatic sources to the media, foresees a three-stage process.

The first stage for the first 10 days is about the completion of initial preparations between the military and intelligence officials from the two sides, the second stage from the 11th to the 30th day needs to finalize initial preparations, and the final stage requires the full implementation of the road map within 60 days.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Erdogan says leadership of PKK eliminated in northern Iraq
Turkey 20 June 18:28
Turkey confident that Karabakh to be liberated from Armenian occupation - Chief Ombudsman
Politics 20 June 17:58
North of Iraq to be completely cleared of PKK terrorists - Turkish PM
Turkey 20 June 16:58
Iran, Iraq don't participate in operations against PKK: Turkey
Turkey 20 June 16:52
Over 1 million Turkish citizens abroad vote in presidential and parliamentary election
Turkey 20 June 14:36
New pipelines to allow Baku to increase gas supplies to foreign market
Oil&Gas 19 June 14:36
Uzbekistan sees growth of joint ventures by 18% within year
Economy news 19 June 11:33
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 19 June 11:05
Senate to ban US weapon supplies to Turkey over potential purchase of Russian S-400 system
US 19 June 09:45
Russian, Iranian, Turkish officials to discuss Syrian Constitutional Committee
Russia 18 June 11:37
Turkey eyes to build scientific base in Antarctica
Turkey 18 June 11:01
Turkish cargo ship sinks off Croatia, crew evacauted
Turkey 18 June 02:11
3.4-magnitude quake jolts eastern Turkey
Turkey 18 June 01:39
About 6,000 people expected to vote in Turkey's presidential, parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan - envoy
Politics 17 June 11:36
Turkish citizens living in Azerbaijan vote in parliamentary, presidential elections (PHOTO)
Society 17 June 09:25
Turkish Air Force conducting operations in 12 areas in northern Iraq
Turkey 16 June 12:35
Turkey, US ink 90-day agreement on Syria: PM
Turkey 16 June 10:25
Turkey to fight terror with allies or alone: Erdogan
Turkey 16 June 03:15