Turkey to further strengthen relations with Azerbaijan - presidential administration

25 June 2018 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will further strengthen relations with Azerbaijan, which is a fraternal country, the Turkish presidential administration told Trend June 25.

The administration was commenting on the development of relations between Baku and Ankara after the parliamentary and presidential elections held in Turkey.

The Turkish presidential administration noted that Ankara and Baku have strong political, economic, military and cultural ties.

“Turkey and Azerbaijan, as before, will support each other in all spheres,” the administration said.

The administration noted that Azerbaijan is the most reliable partner and ally of Turkey.

“Ankara assesses Azerbaijan’s achievements in all spheres as Turkey’s own achievements,” the presidential administration said. “Turkey and Azerbaijan are the key states of the region.”

Turkey held parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24.

According to preliminary counting of votes, Erdogan gathered 52.58 percent of the votes in the presidential election, said the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey (YSK).

Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) settled for 30.64 percent of the votes, Meral Aksener from the recently created Good Party (Iyi Parti) - 7.30 percent, Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) - 8.39 percent, Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi, SP) - 0.89 percent and Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) - 0.2 percent of the votes.

As for the parliamentary election, the political bloc called "People's Unity" (Cumhur Ittifaki) (Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party [MHP]) gained 53.65 percent of the votes, the bloc called "People's Alliance" (Millet Ittifaki) with the participation of CHP, SP and "Iyi Parti" - 33.96 percent, and HDP - 11.69 percent. The remaining parties gained 0.07 percent of the votes.

Thus, the Justice and Development Party will be represented in the country's parliament by 295, MHP-48, CHP-147, İyi Parti - 43, and HDP - 67 MPs.

SP and Vatan Partisi will not be represented in the parliament of the country.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan and RSA to sign new agreements - charge d'affaires (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:20
Roaming agreement of Etisalat with Karabakh Telecom terminated: Hajiyev
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:48
Baku to host ICG meeting on Afghanistan
Politics 16:48
Number of phishing attacks up in Azerbaijan
ICT 16:14
Report on presidential election in Azerbaijan presented at PACE
Politics 16:12
President Aliyev receives chairman of Pakistani Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee
Politics 15:30
Azerbaijani and South African business circles studying markets - charge d'affaires (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:20
Number of Iranian companies registered in Turkey increase
Economy news 15:11
CIS states eye to expand integrated foreign exchange market through third countries (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:54
Azerbaijan's AtaBank offers campaign dedicated to Day of Armed Forces
Society 14:51
Turkey votes for development
Commentary 14:48
Azerbaijani oil prices for June 18-22
Oil&Gas 14:47
Kazakhstan’s Onisgroup to start export of oil products to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:45
Russian Duma chairman: Azerbaijan takes constructive position on Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:35
Azerbaijan should use digital technologies in agriculture more actively: WB
Economy news 14:22
Turkey sees increase in number of registered Azerbaijani companies
Economy news 13:54
Russian investments in Azerbaijan’s economy exceed $4B
Business 13:34
Internet traffic use decreases in Azerbaijan
ICT 13:01