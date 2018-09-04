Turkey in anticipation of new flow of Syrian refugees - media

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The resumption of military operations in the Syrian Idlib may lead to a new inflow of Syrian refugees in Turkey, Turkish media reported Sept. 4.

It is reported that currently the Turkish armed forces and the border service of the country are fully prepared to receive a new flow of refugees, the number of which can reach one and a half million people. Currently, there are more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Idlib is one of the de-escalation zones in the context of the Astana format. There are about 3 million civilians in Idlib.

---

