Turkey in anticipation of new flow of Syrian refugees - media

4 September 2018 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The resumption of military operations in the Syrian Idlib may lead to a new inflow of Syrian refugees in Turkey, Turkish media reported Sept. 4.

It is reported that currently the Turkish armed forces and the border service of the country are fully prepared to receive a new flow of refugees, the number of which can reach one and a half million people. Currently, there are more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Idlib is one of the de-escalation zones in the context of the Astana format. There are about 3 million civilians in Idlib.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian car industry switches to national currencies in settlements with Turkey
Russia 12:55
Turkish company opens plant for production of metal structures in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 09:44
Azerbaijan, Turkey begin joint flight-tactical drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 09:36
Ministry: Number of Belarus tourists visiting Turkey down
Tourism 3 September 20:50
Over 150,000 tourists from Central Asia visit Turkey in July
Tourism 3 September 20:47
Kyrgyzstan supports implementation of tour package covering Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan 3 September 20:47
Latest
Russia interested in development of relations with Azerbaijan
Commentary 18:29
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Sept. 4
Business 18:17
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Sept. 4
Business 18:17
Shekel weakens as dollar advances worldwide
Israel 17:50
China signs pact with ADB for $6-billion rural development package
China 17:47
U.S. fed funds rate falls as volume picks up
US 17:45
Minimum wage grows in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 17:37
Paradise city. All about Azerbaijan’s Shaki (PHOTO)
Society 17:16
Iran, Azerbaijan to cut customs tariffs between ports
Business 17:10