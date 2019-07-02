Erdogan talks on significance of BTK railway

2 July 2019 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is one of the most important transport projects, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his visit to China, Trend reports July 2 with reference to Turkish media.

He said that BTK and all other transport routes connect Beijing with London, and this once again proves the importance of these projects.

On October 30, 2017, a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was held at Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The BTK railway is built according to the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish intergovernmental agreement.

At the initial stage, the volume of freight traffic will reach 6.5 million tons of cargo, and up to one million passengers will be transported through this railway.

