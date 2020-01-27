Turkey reveals number of its citizens looking for job in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Russia dropped in 2019 by 33 percent, compared to 2018, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR) on Jan. 27.

In particular, 2,181 Turkish citizens visited Russia through the İŞKUR in 2019.

In general, 19,991 Turkish citizens went abroad via İŞKUR in 2019, which is 20.3 percent less compared to 2018.

In 2019, over 1.4 million citizens were provided with jobs through this agency in Turkey, which is 19.5 percent more compared to 2018.

---

