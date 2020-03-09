Turkey sees increase of incoming tourists from Georgia in January

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The number of tourists from Georgia visiting Turkey amounted to 132,674 people in January 2020, which is 18.06 percent more compared to January 2019, Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend.

The share of Georgian citizens in total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in January 2020 reached 7.42 percent.

In January 2020, over 1.7 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 16.11 percent more compared to the same month of 2019. In this month, over 1 million tourists visited Istanbul, and 152,976 tourists visited Antalya.

In 2019, over 1.9 million tourists from Georgia visited Turkey, which is 3.58 percent less compared to 2018.

The share of Georgian citizens in total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in 2019 exceeded 4.43 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu