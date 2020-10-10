Azerbaijani citizens continue purchasing real-estate in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 700 real estate properties in Turkey from January through August 2020, which is 11 real estate properties less compared to the same period of 2019, Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadaster told Trend.

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 88 real estate properties in Turkey in August 2020, which is 66 real estate properties more compared to August 2019.

Meanwhile, 170,408 real estate properties were sold in Turkey, which is 54.2 percent more compared to August of last year.

According to the directorate, 3,893 real estate properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey in August 2020, which is by 8 percent more than in the same month of 2019.

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 1,191 real estate properties in Turkey in 2019, which is 59 real estate properties less compared to 2018.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu