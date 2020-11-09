Trade turnover between Turkey, Ukraine decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The value of trade turnover between Turkey and Ukraine decreased by $62.9 million in July 2020 compared to the same month of 2019, having stood at $340.3 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In the reporting month, Turkey’s exports to Ukraine made up $168.3 million, while imports from Ukraine - $171.9 million, the ministry said.

From January through July 2020, the trade turnover between the two countries rose by $27.9 million compared to the same period of last year, amounting to $2.3 billion.

Turkey’s exports to Ukraine for the first seven months of this year amounted to $1 billion, and imports from Ukraine - $1.3 billion.

In July 2020, Turkey’s foreign trade turnover made up $32.8 billion.

Turkey’s exports in July 2020 dropped by 5.8 percent compared to July 2019, making up $15.1 billion.

At the same time, Turkey’s imports increased by 7.9 percent over the year and amounted to $17.7 billion.

Turkey’s trade turnover made up $206.7 billion from January through July 2020.

In the first seven months of 2020, Turkey’s export dropped by 13.7 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $90.1 billion.

Turkey’s imports for the reporting period declined by 3.9 percent year on year, amounting to $116.6 billion.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey in 2019 made up $374.2 billion.

