Russia discloses amount of grains and legumes imported from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

Turkey increased export of grains and legumes to Russia by 28 percent from January through March 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $43.7 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend on April 15.

Turkey’s export of grains and legumes to Russia increased by 25.2 percent in March compared to the same month of 2020 and amounted to $12.9 million.

Turkey as a whole increased the export of cereals and legumes by 11.7 percent from January through March 2021 compared to the same period of last year to $2.02 billion.

Turkey exported grains and legumes worth $784.3 million in March 2021, which is by 24.2 percent more than in March 2020.

Turkey’s export of these products amounted to $7.5 billion over the past 12 months (March 2020 - March 2021).