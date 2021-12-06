Turkey confirms 19,357 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Sunday reported 19,357 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 8,901,117, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 185 to 77,830, while 24,278 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 350,937 tests were conducted over the past day, the ministry said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 56.37 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 50.65 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 120.91 million doses including third booster jabs.