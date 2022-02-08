Turkey to lift gas usage limits for industrial sites

Gas flow to Turkish industrial plants will be fully restored as of Tuesday, the state-run pipeline company BOTAS said on Monday, after authorities temporarily limited natural gas use due to a fault on the pipeline from Iran, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The curbs on gas usage, which were reduced to 20% in late January from a previous 40% and caused countrywide industrial sites to pause operations, will be lifted as of 5 a.m. GMT on Tuesday, BOTAS said in a tweet.

Last month, Iran cut gas flows to Turkey due to a technical failure, prompting Turkish authorities to order gas-fueled power plants and industrial facilities to lower gas and electricity use. The curbs forced some manufacturers to halt production.

Sector sources said last week repairs to the pipeline on the Iranian side of the border had been postponed until the spring.