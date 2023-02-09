President Erdogan visiting earthquake-struck Gaziantep Province in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan is currently in the earthquake-struck Gaziantep Province, Trend reports.

President Erdogan personally supervises the progress of work in the disaster zone.

Later, the president will also visit the Osmaniye and Kilis provinces to view the search and rescue efforts at the scene.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Following the latest data, 14,014 people have been killed, and 63,794 have got injured in the quake.