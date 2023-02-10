U.S. to provide $85 mln in humanitarian aid to Türkiye, Syria - USAID

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) said on Thursday it will provide $85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to Türkiye and Syria following devastating earthquakes in the region this week, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“USAID is providing emergency food and shelter for refugees and newly displaced people, winter supplies to help families brave the cold, critical health care services to provide trauma support, safe drinking water to prevent disease, and hygiene and sanitation assistance to keep people safe and healthy,” USAID said in a statement.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

As many as 17,406 people died, and 71,866 people got injured following the earthquake.