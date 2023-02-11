Tents, other necessary supplies constantly delivered from Azerbaijan - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Airplanes with help from Azerbaijan are continuously delivering the tents and other needed supplies, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters together with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, who is now in Kahramanmaras, Trend reports.

"We are very grateful for this help. When I expressed gratitude for this, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that there was no need for this, since we are brothers, we are one nation, two states, and Azerbaijan perceives Türkiye's grief and pain as its own own grief and pain," he said.

Cavusoglu noted that in addition to rescue forces and medical assistance, additional tents are sent to Türkiye.

"We are also negotiating with other countries regarding the delivery of tents. We are working shoulder to shoulder. The Turkish people, just like the Azerbaijanis, experienced a sense of pride in Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 second Karabakh war. We know that our Azerbaijani brothers are sharing today’s grief with us," the minister added.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 21,043 people have been killed, and 80,097 have got injured in the quake.