Türkiye provides financial support to families of earthquake victims – Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Some 100,000 Turkish liras ($5,311) have been provided to the families of victims of an earthquake in Türkiye, Turkish President Receb Tayyib Erdogan said, Trend reports.

"We have given 100,000 Turkish liras to the relatives of those who died during the earthquake for their urgent needs. We will provide additional support to our citizens in accordance with the needs that will arise in the coming days," Erdogan added.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.