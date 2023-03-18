Türkiye earthquake death toll surpasses 49,500

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. As many as 49,589 have been killed as a result of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said, Trend reports.

The powerful earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.