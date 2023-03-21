Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye Materials 21 March 2023 12:40 (UTC +04:00)
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be nominated for presidency of Türkiye today

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's candidacy will be re-nominated for the presidency of Türkiye today, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

Today at 15:00 (GMT+3), the Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party of Türkiye will appeal to the Supreme Election Council regarding the nomination of Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the presidency.

Türkiye's Supreme Election Council presented the election calendar. According to the decision of this structure, the procedure for nominating a candidate for president covers the period from March 19 to 23.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree on holding the election on May 14.

