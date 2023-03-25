Erdogan vows to erase traces of devastating earthquakes

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to heal the wounds of the victims of powerful earthquakes that hit Türkiye's southern region and claimed more than 50,000 lives, Trend reports citing Daily News.

"Together we will remove the traces of this disaster," Erdogan said at a ceremony in quake-hit Hatay province.

"We will not leave (quake-hit region) until all the wounds are healed and everything that has been destroyed is rebuilt for the better," he added.

Türkiye plans to construct enough buildings in a year to meet the needs of quake victims, Erdogan said, adding that 319,000 houses would be built in the first year and 650,000 in total.