Türkiye achieved creation of advanced tech ecosystem over past decades - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Türkiye has achieved the creation of a highly successful and advanced technological ecosystem over the past 20 years, the country's Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology Zekeriya Costu said at the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that Türkiye built over 100 techno-parks, where thousands of startups and technology companies innovate and develop technologies.

"The country has a robust technological system thanks to the steps taken by the country over the last 20 years. I'm confident the situation in this field to improve in the future," emphasized Costu.

He also highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for education and retaining talent in the country.

The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30 and will end on December 1. The region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential alliances.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel