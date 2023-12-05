Türkiye sends F-16 fighter jets to Romania for air patrols

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Türkiye sent a group of F-16 fighter jets to Romania for the first time to conduct NATO air patrols near the Black Sea coast, NATO Allied Air Command (AIRCOM) said in a statement, Trend reports.

It is reported that four aircraft have already arrived at the Borcea air base near the city of Fetesti in Romania.

The alliance also noted that Turkish F-16s will patrol alongside Romanian and German fighters to "protect NATO airspace along the Black Sea coast and prevent potential air threats."