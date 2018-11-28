Fed's gradual rate hikes balance against risks: Powell

28 November 2018 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that while there was “a great deal to like” about U.S. prospects, the Fed’s gradual interest-rate hikes are meant to balance risks as it tries to keep the economy on track, Reuters reported.

“We know that things often turn out to be quite different from even the most careful forecasts,” Powell said in a speech that comes in the wake of last week’s volatile market selloff. “Our gradual pace of raising interest rates has been an exercise in balancing risks.”

Powell offered few clues on how much longer the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates in the face of a slowdown overseas and market volatility at home. Instead he highlighted a new financial stability report the Fed published earlier on Wednesday.

“My own assessment is that, while risks are above normal in some areas and below normal in others, overall financial stability vulnerabilities are at a moderate level,” he said at an Economic Club of New York luncheon.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Fed nods to concerns but still sees US rate hikes
Other News 17 November 04:51
Fed holds rates steady, sees economy on track
Business 8 November 23:38
Fed raises rates, sees at least three more years of economic growth
Economy 26 September 22:51
CBA talks impact of Fed’s decision on Azerbaijani manat (Exclusive)
Economy 7 September 18:04
Shekel loses more ground after upbeat Fed remarks
Israel 2 August 17:42
Shekel weaker against dollar ahead of Fed announcement
Israel 1 August 17:19
Latest
Dede Gorgud's heritage included in UNESCO list
Society 21:44
Developing program for study of landslide zones proposed in Azerbaijan
Society 20:59
State regulation of appraisers needed in Azerbaijan
Economy 20:53
SOCAR discloses oil volume to be shipped from Ceyhan in December
Oil&Gas 20:53
China's Bank of Kunlun to resume financial transactions with Iran soon
Business 20:47
Iran Telecommunication Company opens tender to buy communication devices
Tenders 20:47
Azerbaijani brick manufacturer to increase exports (Exclusive)
Economy 20:46
Loading, unloading increase at Iran's Astara port
Economy 20:38
Iran's cement exports increase by 7%
Economy 20:20