US to keep control over oil fields in Syria

13 November 2019 22:32 (UTC+04:00)

The United States intends to retain control over the oil fields in Syria’s northeast, despite scaling down its military presence in the area, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

“We have our troops out of there, and we will be bringing a lot of them back home, but again we are keeping the oil”, Trump said at the beginning of his meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The statement comes after a US military convoy was reportedly positioned near several oil deposits in north-eastern Syria.

About 90 percent of Syria’s oil reserves are concentrated east of the Euphrates River, which was previously a stronghold and the main source of income for Daesh terrorists, and is now mainly controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Turkish media earlier cited eyewitnesses as saying that US forces have already begun construction of two military bases in strategic locations in Syria’s oil-rich east.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey - Syria trade turnover up by over $21M in September 2019
Turkey 12:03
A $5 billion bill and Japan tensions in focus as U.S. defense heads visit South Korea
Other News 08:55
Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
Other News 05:41
Trump says U.S. close to signing 'phase one' trade deal with China
Other News 12 November 23:35
Former Republican Congressman Mark Sanford drops bid to challenge Trump
US 12 November 22:05
Georgian company to sell frozen products in US supermarkets
Business 12 November 20:26
Latest
5.5 earthquake strikes off Guatemala’s shore
World 21:49
Azerbaijani minister talks on rules for obtaining unemployment insurance
Society 21:10
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends International Gala marking 30th anniversary of International Paralympic Committee (PHOTO)
Politics 21:04
Turkmenistan discussing prospects for cooperation with Germany's Deutsche Bank AG
Business 20:53
Special rep of UN Sec-Gen arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:52
Azerbaijan determines income and expenditure of Unemployment Insurance Fund’s budget for 2020
Society 20:47
Azerbaijani president receives Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations (PHOTO)
Politics 20:41
Minister: Azerbaijan's Unemployment Insurance Fund’s budget forecasted at over $75M
Economy 20:27
UAE investments in Azerbaijani economy exceed $2B
Business 20:20